ETV Bharat / state

No Votes Cast in 2 Booths of Jharkhand Village, Dist Officials Try To Convince Villagers

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Jharkhand booth wears deserted look (ETV Bharat Picture)

A total of 1163 voters of booth numbers 183 and 184 of Kusumbha village refrained from voting in protest against the administration for not building a flyover near Coal Sliding Banadag that they had earlier demanded. Later, officials explained the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Hazaribagh: Two polling booths in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district wore a deserted look on the morning of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday as none of the residents came to cast their votes.

Like elsewhere, voting began at 7 am here. However, even after four hours of polling, not a single vote was cast in any of the two booths ~ number 183 and 184 ~ of Kusumbha village under Hazaribagh's Katkamdag block.

It is being told that the villagers had earlier urged the administration to build a flyover near Coal Sliding Banadag but nothing has been done to fulfill their need till now. Thus, villagers did not turn up at the polling booths as a mark of protest.

There are 979 voters in booth number 183 and 920 voters in booth number 184. All 1163 voters of Kusumbha village have refrained themselves from venturing out of their homes to cast their votes.

In view of which, senior officials of the district administration including the SDO reached the polling station to take stock of the situation. They then went to visit the villagers and explained to them the importance of participating in the democratic process.

The officials told villagers that it is their right to vote for the betterment of the society and themselves. It is the time to vote and their problems can be taken care of later, officials explained.

Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand today.

