Lok Sabha Election: NC Candidates Won't be Voting for Themselves but Party Colleagues. Here's Why

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a unique twist of electoral dynamics, the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the Kashmir Valley will witness all three candidates from the National Conference (NC) refraining from casting votes for themselves on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), owing to recent delimitation changes.



Omar Abdullah, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Mian Altaf Ahmad, stalwarts of the NC, will find themselves in a curious position where they will be voting for their party colleagues instead of themselves. This unusual scenario arises from their enrollment as voters in constituencies different from the ones they are contesting.



Omar Abdullah, aged 53 and hailing from 40-Gupkar Road in Srinagar, is registered as a voter in the Lal Chowk Assembly constituency under the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. However, he is contesting for the Baramulla Parliamentary Seat. Consequently, he will be casting his vote for Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the NC candidate for the Srinagar Parliamentary Seat, rather than for himself.



Similarly, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, aged 46 and residing in Zabar Mohalla, Budgam, is enrolled as a voter in the Budgam Assembly constituency, which falls under the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. However, contesting for the Srinagar Parliamentary Seat, he will be voting for Omar Abdullah, his party colleague, and not for himself.



Likewise, Mian Altaf Ahmad, aged 66 and a resident of Kangan, Ganderbal, is registered as a voter in the Kangan (ST) Assembly constituency, which falls under the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. However, he is contesting for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Seat. Consequently, he will be casting his vote for Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the NC candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Seat, instead of voting for himself.



One significant change resulting from the delimitation is the altered composition of Lok Sabha constituencies. For instance, the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, previously part of the Jammu Lok Sabha segment, now belong to the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. This constituency includes candidates such as Mian Altaf Ahmad, along with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.



Furthermore, the redistribution of assembly segments has led to unique scenarios, such as the transfer of the Shia-dominated region of Budgam from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency to the Baramulla constituency.