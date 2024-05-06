Mayawati Cancels Ticket of Ex-MP Dhananjay's Wife From Jaunpur LS Seat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

Mayawati Cancels Ticket of Ex-MP Dhananjay's Wife Shrikala From Jaunpur LS Seat
Former MP Dhananjay Singh may have asked Mayawati to change Jaunpur LS candidate (ETV Bharat Picture)

Former MP Dhananjay Singh's wife Shrikala Reddy, who was fielded from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat, has already filed her nomination and was campaigning in the constituency. However, BSP supremo suddenly revoked Shrikala's ticket and fielded former MP Shyam Singh Yadav in her place. It is being said that Dhananjay himself asked Mayawati to take this move.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday revoked ticket of Shrikala Reddy, wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat and fielded former MP Shyam Singh Yadav here.

According to party sources, BSP supremo Mayawati had called Shyam Singh Yadav last night to inform him that he would contest from Jaunpur. Shrikala had already filed her nomination and started campaigning.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shyam Singh Yadav had won the elections from Jaunpur on BSP ticket, but this time instead of giving him ticket, the party had fielded wife of Dhananjay Singh, who was elected BSP MP in 2009.

Discussions have risen over BSP's sudden decision to change candidate post nomination. Speculations are on whether BSP cancelled Shrikala's ticket by itself or Dhananjay himself asked for changing the Jaunpur candidate for some unknown pressure.

Sources said Dhananjay was pressurised by a lobby backed by a senior BJP leader against contesting after which, he had reportedly asked the BSP supremo to change the candidate.

Questions have risen as to how Dhananjay, who was released on bail from Tihar Jail a week ago, suddenly took a u-turn although he was earlier determined to contest the elections.

This time, Babu Singh Kushwaha has been fielded as a Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance candidate while BJP has nominated former Maharashtra minister Kripa Shankar Singh as its candidate.

It is being speculated that BJP will benefit from BSP's move. According to political sources, Kshatriya votes which would have otherwise gone in favour of Shrikala will now come to BJP while BSP will dent the vote bank of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Majority of the BSP MPs have switched over to other parties. While Shyam Singh Yadav is being fielded from Jaunpur, MP Girish Chandra has been given ticket from Bulandshahr, where polls have already been held.

