Manju Warrier's Car Stopped for Checking on Trichy Highway, Fans Crowd to Take Selfies

Trichy/ Chennai: Actress Manju Warrier's car was stopped by flying squad for checking on Trichy National Highway on Sunday under a routine vehicle inspection undertaken as part of the Election Commission's initiative to curb illegal money circulation.

Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu on April 19, state police have initiated a series of operations across the state. The flying squad officers have launched intensive checking, conducting raids and surveillance at various areas. One such vehicle inspection was conducted on the Trichy National Highway of Tamil Nadu today morning.

A team of Police Sub-Inspector Kousalya, led by Election Flying Squad Officer Ranjith Kumar, was conducting a search when a car with Kerala registration number arrived here. On checking the car, it was revealed that the vehicle was driven by film actress Manju Warrier.

Seeing the actress at such a close proximity, people from other vehicles, which had stopped for checking, rushed to take selfies with Manju. Soon others joined in leading to a huge crowd gathering around the actress's car.

The police completed the checking fast and sent away the actress's car to prevent further crowding in the area.

It has been learnt that Manju had arrived here to participate at the shooting of Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetimaaran, in Lalgudi area near Trichy.