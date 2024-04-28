'Mama Abhi Zinda Hai': Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Dares Congress

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's candidate for Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Congress was super confident of their victory in the Assembly elections but had not realise that "mama abhi zinda hain" (mama is still alive).

Addressing a public meeting in Gwalior, Chouhan said, "Can anything good be expected from the Congress? During the Assembly elections, Congress was sure of forming the government. Seeing their confidence even some of our (BJP) leaders had become nervous. Many Congress leaders had even got their suits stitched for the swearing-in ceremony believing that they would be included in the Cabinet. But, they did not realise that 'mama abhi zinda hai'."

The BJP had registered a landslide victory in the state last year by winning 163 out of 230 seats. It was only after prolonged discussions that Mohan Yadav was announced as the new chief minister.

Chouhan, who has served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for three terms, has now been fielded from Vidisha, from where he contested for Lok Sabha polls for the first time in 1991. Chouhan came to be popularly known as 'mama' after the implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana 17 years ago.

Taking a dig at Chouhan's 'mama abhi zinda hai' remark, Congress leader Mukesh Naik asked as to when the former CM had this realisation of being alive. "When did he find out that he was alive? Was it after the second phase of Lok Sabha elections or after BJP took away his CM's position?"

Naik further said that BJP knows very well that Chouhan's days in politics are numbered. The ways he had adopted for bagging votes was disliked by the people of the country, he added.