It's a Fight Against Selfish Politicians: Lingayat Seer To Contest As Independent Candidate

Bengaluru: Noted Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Dharwad constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, Dingaleshwar Swamiji said that people are saying all national parties are involved in election fixing, which is a betrayal of the electorate. "Two national parties have already announced their candidates. So this is a crusade taken up by the seers against the selfish politicians. This crusade is not limited to this election only but will continue," he said adding that he is entering politics in response to the hardships inflicted on common people.

"BJP has not given any ticket to Kuruba community. Reddy, Jangama, Lambani and hundreds have become victims of social neglect. All societies have suffered due to BJP. Eshwarappa was not given a ticket. His son worked in Haveri for one and a half years but was deprived. We do not need such national leaders. They did not give tickets to the people of the larger community but gave three tickets to the less populated castes. Where is social justice?" Swamiji asked.

Last time, nine MPs were elected from Veerashaiva Lingayat community. However, not one of them was given a Cabinet-rank ministerial position. Two percent people have been given two seats in the cabinet, while the Veerashaiva and other communities were betrayed, Swamiji alleged.

"They are keeping important portfolios like education to themselves and allotting animal husbandry and forestry to the Lambani community. They have the illusion that education is their personal asset while portfolio like animal husbandry is reserved for Dalits. Somanna was given a ticket in Tumkur instead of Bengaluru South. This has caused resentment among Lingayat leaders and Somanna," he added.

He alleged that effort is on to defeat the Lingayat community in Koppala, Davangere and Haveri. There are 99 sub-sects in Lingayat. Out of which, only 16 communities are in the central OBC list. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi did not support the attempt of inclusion of other sub-sects, he said adding that Joshi is a leader practising 'divide and rule' and is a zero in terms of undertaking development.

Swamiji further questioned what Joshi has done for Dharwad and Karnataka during his 20 years in power. "Enjoying power and wealth, he has taken 120 headmen to the party office inauguration, pretending that he has taken over the leadership of all the headmen. Mutts are being turned into political centres and the mutts, abbots, and society are being exploited. Voters are indispensable for a political party. BJP and Congress used Basavanna for votes but never followed his ideology and so both the parties have failed, Swamiji alleged.

"I am not against the Brahmin society but an admirer of Brahmin community. I am not against any community. It is the Brahmin community who is expressing their desire to become leaders of the state and the nation," he added.

Swamiji asserted that Joshi's misrule will end with his entry into political. "Our fans are in both Congress and BJP. So, I am contesting as an independent candidate. This is a religious war of self-respect. My entry in politics is not my decision, it is the decision taken by the voters of the constituency. If I had a chance to talk to PM Modi, I would have spoken about the 10 years of misrule," he said.

Swamiji said that if Congress changes its candidate and decides to give him ticket, then it will be considered. He clarified that he will file nomination as an independent candidate for the time being.

Responding to Swamiji's contesting as an independent candidate, Prahlad Joshi said, "Elections are not held on the basis of caste. We have the country's development as our achievement. I will not say anything about Dingaleshwar Swamiji. In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest in election," Joshi said.

Speaking at a rally in Hubli, Joshi said that people know how the country was before PM Modi came to power and how it is now. India has now emerged as the fifth largest economy. Does voters need PM Modi's leadership or Rahul Gandhi and others? People have seen for themselves the development work that has been done by me here," Joshi said.

Commenting on the division of Lingayat votes, he said that there will be no caste-based elections here. People will vote based on development and leadership, Joshi added.