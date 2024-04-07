'Sita aur Geeta' is 'Popular Jodi', Victory of both Confirmed: Laxmikant Bajpayee

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 7, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

Laxmikant Bajpayee, BJP state in-charge said that more than 400 seats will be won under PM Modi's leadership. He said that BJP's both Sita Soren and Geeta Koda will definitely win from Dumka and Singhbhum seats respectively.

Jamshedpur: BJP Jharkhand in-charge Laxmikant Bajpayee said that both Sita Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and Geeta Koda, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, will definitely win the Lok Sabha elections as 'Sita aur Geeta jodi' is popular countrywide.

Sita, who quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has been fielded as a BJP candidate from Dumka while Geeta, who switched over from Congress, will contest as BJP candidate from Singhbhum.

"Both Sita and Geet will win from their respective seats. These seats are sure victory for us. Reasons for their victory are many. The primary being 'Sita aur Geeta jodi' has been popular across the country since long," Bajpayee said.

Holding a press conference at Tulsi Bhawan in Bistupur on Saturday, Bajpayee said that the party will cross 400 seats under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Narrating his past association with the party workers in Uttar Pradesh, Bajpayee said that during erstwhile Samajwadi Party government, he had always stood by the party workers and ensured that justice is done to them.

"I used to travel on scooter at that time. When Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, the officials in some district tried to persecute BJP workers. I left no stone unturned to ensure a clean acquittal for those workers. Death will come one day and the date has been written by God on the day a person is born, No one can change it, neither any astrologer nor any seer," Bajpayee said.

He said that during his tenure as state president, BJP and its allies had won 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

