PM's Favourite Words are 'Pak', 'Hindu-Muslim'; 'Inflation', 'Unemployment' Forgotten: Lalu Prasad

Patna: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bihar tour, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday took a dig at the PM by listing down eight words, including 'Pakistan', 'Hindu-Muslim and 'Temple-Mosque' as his favourite while stating that issues like unemployment, investment and inflation remain forgotten.

Yadav said PM Modi's favourite words are Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim, Temple-Mosque, Cow-Buffalo, Fish-Mughal, Mangalsutra, burning ground and crematorium. He said this list has been prepared as per the first two phases of polls and by the time seventh phase comes, a few more names might be added.

The former Bihar CM also alleged that issues like unemployment, inflation, poverty, investment and development have been forgotten by the PM.

Taking to his X handle, Yadav said there are approximately 1.5 lakh words in Hindi language and after including technical words from all branches of study, there are around 6.5 lakh words. "But the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most favourite words are :- Pakistan, crematorium, burning ground, Hindu-Muslim, Temple-Mosque, Fish-Mughal, Mangalsutra and cow and buffalo."

He went on to say that the above list is till the first two phases of elections and by the seventh phase, a few more names may be added to this list. He concluded by saying, "Issues like jobs-employment, poverty-farmers, inflation-unemployment, development-investment, students-science-youth etc. have been forgotten."

Notably, PM Modi who has come to Bihar four times in the first two phases of elections, is scheduled to arrive at Darbhanga tomorrow. This will be his fifth visit to the state, where he will seek votes for BJP candidate Gopalji Thakur.