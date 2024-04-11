Kanpur Man Arrested for Posting 'Objectionable' Comments Against Kangana Ranaut

Kanpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man from Kanpur for allegedly posting 'inflammatory and objectionable posts' on social media against actress Kangana Ranaut.

The accused has been identified as Atiq Hashmi, a resident of Juhi Lal Colony in Kanpur. He was arrested from his locality yesterday and is presently being interrogated, police said.

Kangana is contesting on BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat in the upcoming the Lok Sabha elections. Shailendra Singh Raghav, Lal Colony outpost in-charge of Kidwai Nagar police station said they had received information that Hashmi had been posting inflammatory posts targeting the actress on his social media account and was sharing it with others.

After noticing the objectionable posts on social media, an investigation was initiated and it was revealed that the messages were posted and shared from the account of one Atiq Hashmi, a resident of Juhi Lal Colony.

Apart from making objectionable comments on the actress, the accused raised questions on her candidacy and made inflammatory remarks against her.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act for inciting religious sentiments against Hashmi. Searches were launched for the accused and finally, he was apprehended from his locality on Wednesday.

The accused has been sent to jail and is being interrogated, the outpost in-charge said.