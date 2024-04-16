Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Releases 1st List of 5 Candidates for Haryana

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) fielded party MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar as one of the five candidates for the Haryana Lok Sabha election on Tuesday, April 16.



Former MLA Ramesh Khatak has announced his candidacy for the Lok Sabha seat from Sirsa, as per the JJP's initial list of contenders. Former Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MLA Rao Bahadur Singh has been fielded by the JJP, the party announced in a statement.



"Famous artiste (singer) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will be the candidate from Gurugram while JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest elections from Faridabad," it said.

Rahul was born and raised in the Gurgaon village of Fazilpur Jharsa, which is located just 40 kilometers from the Rajasthani border. He attended a private school in Gurgaon to finish his education and hails from a business family. Rahul promotes Haryanvi and rap music in Bollywood by regularly appearing at various shows in India and abroad.



Naina Chautala is an MLA from the Charkhi Dadri district of Badhra. She is the mother of Dushyant Chautala, the former deputy chief minister of Haryana, and the wife of JJP president Ajay Singh Chautala. On May 25, the sixth phase of elections will see polling for each of Haryana's ten Lok Sabha seats.

Ramesh Khatak represented Baroda as an MLA three times, in 1991, 1996, and 2000. Rao Bahadur Singh, a former Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MLA, was elected to the legislature in 2009 from Nangal Chaudhary.

He also unsuccessfully ran for parliament in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. Nalin Hooda, a young leader of JJP, is the organisation's district youth president in Faridabad.