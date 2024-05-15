After 4 Phases of Polling, BJP Wiped Out From South India And Half of North: Jairam Ramesh

Ranchi: Congress national general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday fired a set of four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his acceptance of the Constitution to his alleged silence over caste and economic census.

Ramesh next asked PM Modi as to why he is maintaining silence on reservation limit and said that the prime minister should make a public statement on whether he is in favor of doing away with reservation or not.

Fourthly, he asked PM Modi to explain why his government weakened laws that were enacted in the interests of tribals through amendments. Why were the Forest Rights Act 2006, Forest Conservation Act 1960 and Land Acquisition Act 2013 amended, he asked.

Ramesh claimed that BJP has been wiped out from south India and half of north India in the first four phases of elections. "Four phases have been completed and voting was held in 379 seats. Now, it is clear that the INDIA bloc parties are going to get a clear majority. The remaining three phases of voting will have no impact", he added.

"After guessing their defeat, PM Modi's language has changed. He is both frustrated and disappointed. Congress gets its strength to serve people from its 25 guarantees. During his visits, Rahul Gandhi, listened to the common people, their problems and injustices," Ramesh said in Ranchi.

According to Ramesh, the PM says that he does not discriminate on religious grounds but the language used by him and his home minister is that of polarisation. It is certain that BJP will not be able to open its account in south India, he added.

On PM's remark of Adani-Ambani giving black money to Congress by hoarding it in tempos, Ramesh questioned as to why the ED-CBI are silent on such a serious allegation. It is a big question why the central agencies are not taking any action against the capitalists who have allegedly done such an act, he said.

"Our election campaign is being run on our own issues. The prime minister wants to hold the elections on communal pitch but we are not going to let him mislead people. The biggest propagator of our manifesto is the Prime Minister himself. After the PM's statements on our manifesto, it was downloaded five lakh times, which is a record in itself," Ramesh said.