Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former JeI Leader Calls for Fair Elections

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: As the Baramulla parliamentary seat in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, former General Secretary of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Ghulam Qadir Lone expressed hope that the alleged electoral malpractice of 1987 would not be repeated in the region. The former Jamaat leader emphasized the importance of youth involvement in the electoral process.

Lone was talking to the media after casting his vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 in Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

Reflecting on the rigged 1987 elections, Lone stressed the necessity of preventing such events in the future. "A long time has passed since the 1987 rigging. I hope this won’t be repeated again," he said, urging authorities to ensure free and fair elections.

Lone called on young people to actively participate in democracy by registering to vote. He highlighted the crucial role that youth can play in shaping the future through their engagement in the electoral process.

Regarding the ongoing ban on certain political activities, Lone expressed his willingness to run for office if the ban is lifted. "If the ban is revoked, I will take part in elections," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs imposed the ban on JeI in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, branding it as "anti-national."