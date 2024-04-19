Lok Sabha Election 2024: Enthusiastic Voters Queue Up Outside Polling Stations in Naxal Stronghold Bastar

In Naxal stronghold Bastar seat of Chhattisgarh, which is going to polls in the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024, voters in large numbers turned out at the respective polling stations in the region. Voting was scheduled to begin at 7 am but voters had arrived much earlier to exercise their franchise.

Bastar: As voting began for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday April 19, enthusiasm is palpable among the voters in Naxal affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh with people queuing up since morning to cast their vote.

Since morning, voters are leaving their work and heading to the polling stations. Voters are participating enthusiastically in the democratic process in all the districts from Bastar to Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Narayanpur.

Voters Eagerly Waiting for Their turn: Voters of Bastar are standing in long queues waiting for their turn to vote for the Lok Sabha election. The voting was scheduled to begin from 7 am, but voters arrived early at the polling centers from 6 am onwards. Bastar parliamentary seat has the highest number of tribal voters.

Kawasi Lakhma, Mohan Markam Vote: Former minister and Congress MLA from Kondagaon Mohan Markam also stood in the queue since morning to vote in his assembly constituency in the great festival of democracy. Markam cast his vote at Bhelwapadar polling booth of Kondagaon. After casting his vote, he appealed to the people to vote in maximum numbers. Mohan Markam claimed Congress victory on Bastar seat. Congress candidate from Bastar Kawasi Lakhma has also cast his vote at the concerned polling station.

Over 14 Lakh Voters in Bastar: There are 14,72,207 voters in Bastar. Voting has started from 7 am in Kondagaon district at 298 polling stations. There are a total of 1961 polling booths. In the 2019 general elections, 71.64% voting took place in Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024 is going on for 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states of the country.

The next phases of voting will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting will be held on June 4.

