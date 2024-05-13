ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Elderly Voices Resonate Srinagar's Silent Strength in Electoral Expression

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

A collage of elderly voters during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 in Srinagar
As Srinagar Lok Sabha seat went to polls in the fourth phase of election, elderly voters in good numbers came out to exercise their franchise while braving age and ailments to elect their representatives amid the “persistent neglect of Kashmiris” in the wake of absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the heart of Srinagar's parliamentary battleground, where the spirit of democracy burned bright during the fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, a poignant sight unfolded as a considerable number of elderly citizens made their way to polling stations.

Amidst the bustling electoral activity, these seasoned individuals, despite their age and ailments, cast their ballots with a sense of purpose. Their resolute commitment stemmed from the precarious situation prevailing in Kashmir, underscoring the imperative for principled and accountable leaders to represent their region on the national stage.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, a palpable awakening has swept through the Kashmiri populace, transcending mere daily struggles to encompass a broader concern for the erosion of their identity.

Engaging in candid conversations, an elderly voter lamented the “persistent neglect of Kashmiris”, particularly the marginalized, under the current BJP-led central government. Another senior citizen who cast his vote in the fourth phase of voting in Srinagar said that their grievances range from soaring electricity tariffs, arbitrary meter classifications, rampant unemployment, to stagnant development underscored the simmering discontent among the electorate.

Yet, amidst these challenges, another elderly voter said that there remains a glimmer of hope. With the dawn of a new electoral mandate, there is a collective aspiration for the elected representative to emerge as a potent advocate for Kashmiris, voicing their concerns and championing their cause in the hallowed halls of the country's parliament.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which is going to polls in the fourth phase of voting today is witnessing a triangular contest among NC's Aga Ruhullah, PDP's Waheed Para and Apni Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

