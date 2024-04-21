Finally, Tamil Nadu Records 69.72% Voter Turnout: ECI

Chennai: A voter turnout of 69.72 per cent has been registered in Tamil Nadu during the single phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, Election Commission announced today.

The highest turnout of 81.20 per cent has been recorded in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency and the lowest of 53.96 per cent in Central Chennai seat.

Seats recording high turnouts are Kallakurichi (79.21) and Karur (78.70) and those with low turnouts are Chennai South (54.17 ) and Chennai North (60.11).

Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu said, "The Lok Sabha elections ended on April 19 and a few incidents were recorded. In some places, political parties demanded re-polling but elections were conducted smoothly in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. No re-polling has been ordered anywhere."

In Tamil Nadu, 68,321 polling booths were set up across the state for 6,23,33,925 voters in 39 parliamentary constituencies. On the polling day, many first-timers and differently-abled voters came to cast their votes enthusiastically, he said. All political personalities and celebrities stood patiently in queues in their respective constituencies.

After polls were held on April 19, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer had informed that till 7 pm, 72.09 per cent votes were cast. Later, on April 20, the Election Commission of India said that the total voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was 69.46 per cent.

Finally, at 12.44 pm on Sunday, the commission informed that the final turnout is 69.72 per cent.

According to a notification released yesterday, a turnout of 81.48 per cent was recorded in Dharmapuri constituency but as per the final polling notification, the turnout has dipped by 0.28 per cent to 81.20 per cent here.

Similarly, in Central Chennai, 53.91 per cent polling was reported yesterday, which increased by 0.05 per cent to 53.96 per cent as per today's data.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections were held in 102 constituencies in 21 states and union territories across the country. A total of 72.44 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which is almost 3 percent less than that recorded this time.