Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Increases Polling Time in Telangana in View of Heat Wave

author img

By PTI

Published : May 2, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

The Election Commission has extended the polling time for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by one hour due to heat wave conditions. The new time will be from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 7 am to 5 pm. Polling for all 17 Telangana Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 13.
Representative image ()

The Election Commission has extended the polling time for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by one hour due to heat wave conditions. The new time will be from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 7 am to 5 pm. Polling for all 17 Telangana Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 13.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state. The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.

Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.

The hours of polling will be 7 am to 6 pm in the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, it said.

The new timing will also be applicable in five assembly segments of the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, three of Peddapalle seat, six of Warangal (SC) seat, three of Mahabubabad (ST) seat and five of the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, the Election Commission said in its notification.

The decision -- to change the timing -- was taken following a request from the Telangana chief electoral officer in view of representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates on the prevailing situation of the heat wave in the state and its effect on voter turnout, according to the notification.

Read more

  1. Election Commission Bars Former Telangana CM KCR from Campaigning for Violating MCC
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Are Telangana’s Richest Candidates? Know Their Assets

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.