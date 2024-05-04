Eager to Contest LS Polls, UP Farmer Urges DM to Buy His Grains, Chaff For Security Deposit

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

Eager to Contest LS Polls, UP Farmer Urges DM to Buy His Grains, Chaff For Security Deposit
Naveen Kumar Rai, Farmer from UP's Ballia (Etv Bharat Picture)

A poor farmer from Ballia came to the DM's office on Saturday requesting him to buy his chaff and grains and keep the money as his security deposit as he wants to file nomination for Lok Sabha polls. The farmer said he wanted to work for the development of cows.

Ballia: Eager to contest the Lok Sabha elections, a farmer from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district arrived at the district magistrate's office with his sack of chaff and grains, urging the government to buy and keep the money as his security deposit.

All heads turned seeing a farmer standing in queue with a sack on his head in front of the district magistrate's office in Ballia on Saturday. Several people had come to the DM office with their problems and complaints. Having a farmer standing with a sack on his head rose curiosity among all.

When asked about his purpose of visit, Naveen Kumar Rai, resident of Patkhauli village under Sukhpura police station, said he wanted to contest elections and work for the betterment of cows. Thus, he had come to the DM urging the government to buy his grains and chaff so that the money can be used as security deposit. He said he would come to file his nomination along with his cows as he considers himself their representative.

DM Ravindra Kumar, was listening to the problems of the people when the on duty police personnel tried to stop the farmer from entering the room. The farmer said that he would leave only after submitting his application to DM. After which, he was allowed to meet Kumar.

In his application, the farmer stated that he wants to work for the development of cows and is eager to contest the elections. He told the DM that he has brought samples of his grains and chaff with him for the government to examine so that it can buy the stocks hoarded at his house.

The farmer requested Kumar to buy his chaff and grains as the money will help him to contest. He also offered to carry the grain on a tractor and chaff on a donkey to the DM's office if required.

The farmer's request left the DM smiling. He assured Rai that his nomination paper will definitely be accepted.

