'This Is My Last Election, Youngers Should Get Chance': Digvijay Singh To Retire From Politics

Rajgarh: While voting is underway in nine Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said this is his last election as youngers should now get chance to contest.

Speaking to newspersons, the 77-year-old Congress veteran said, "This is my last election but I will remain active in politics. I will continue to work for solving the problems of the people. Now youngers should be given chance." Singh, who has been giving indications of retiring from politics, today clarified that he will not contest in elections in the future.

Singh, Congress's Rajgarh candidate also alleged of irregularities in the voting process in many areas of the constituency. He said that they are not being allowed to go near 100 metres of the polling stations while the BJP workers are seen at the premises with Ram Lalla's photographs. Singh has also lodged a complaint at the Election Commission in this regard.

He alleged that Congress leader, Pankaj Yadav, was taken to the police station without reason while people accused of bigger and more serious crimes are going scot-free.

"In polling booth number 24 of Chachauda, 11 votes were cast but the EVM read 50. BJP workers and leaders are being allowed to campaign within a radius of 100 metres while our people are being beaten away with sticks. We have complained to the Election Commission and are hopeful that the commission will take our complaints into consideration."