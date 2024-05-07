CPI-M's Murshidabad Candidate Md Salim Drags Out 'Fake' Agents From Booths, 1 Arrested

Murshidabad: Amid the sporadic incidents of violence during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday, CPI-M candidate for Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat Md Salim accused TMC of preventing voters from exercising their franchise and caught hold of a few 'fake' agents. One person, who posed as a polling agent of an independent candidate, has been arrested.

CPI-M West Bengal state secretary, Salim himself went to a polling booth and dragged out a fake TMC agent. The incident took place at Gopinathpur Children's Education Centre booth this morning.

Later, Salim identified another fake agent at Nodapara booth number 63 of Lochanpur panchayat. He caught hold of the fake agent and handed him over to police. The accused has been identified as Azimuddin Sheikh. It has been learnt that the accused entered the booth posing as the agent of independent candidate Rafiqul Islam.

Salim alleged that the voters were allegedly being prevented from casting their votes in Nodapara booth number 40 of Lochanpur panchayat.

Meanwhile, Salim, while touring the booths, allegedly faced 'go back' slogans from TMC supporters following which, he lodged a complaint against the TMC booth president in this regard. A clash had also ensued between the booth president and the CPI-M supporters.

The TMC booth president however claimed of peaceful polling and refuted the allegations raised by the CPI-M candidate.