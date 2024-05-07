ETV Bharat / state

CPI-M's Murshidabad Candidate Md Salim Drags Out 'Fake' Agents From Booths, 1 Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

CPI-M's Murshidabad Candidate Md Salim Drags Out 'Fake' Agents From Booths, 1 Arrested
CPI-M West Bengal state secretary Md Salim is contesting from Murshidabad LS seat(ETV Bharat/ File)

Md Salim, CPI-M candidate from Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat caught two 'fake' agents among whom one was arrested. Salim also accused TMC of preventing voters from entering a booth in Lochanpur panchayat.

Murshidabad: Amid the sporadic incidents of violence during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday, CPI-M candidate for Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat Md Salim accused TMC of preventing voters from exercising their franchise and caught hold of a few 'fake' agents. One person, who posed as a polling agent of an independent candidate, has been arrested.

CPI-M West Bengal state secretary, Salim himself went to a polling booth and dragged out a fake TMC agent. The incident took place at Gopinathpur Children's Education Centre booth this morning.

Later, Salim identified another fake agent at Nodapara booth number 63 of Lochanpur panchayat. He caught hold of the fake agent and handed him over to police. The accused has been identified as Azimuddin Sheikh. It has been learnt that the accused entered the booth posing as the agent of independent candidate Rafiqul Islam.

Salim alleged that the voters were allegedly being prevented from casting their votes in Nodapara booth number 40 of Lochanpur panchayat.

Meanwhile, Salim, while touring the booths, allegedly faced 'go back' slogans from TMC supporters following which, he lodged a complaint against the TMC booth president in this regard. A clash had also ensued between the booth president and the CPI-M supporters.

The TMC booth president however claimed of peaceful polling and refuted the allegations raised by the CPI-M candidate.

Read more

  1. Present Situation In India Akin To British Raj: Priyanka Gandhi In Rae Bareli
  2. Amid 'Pawar' Struggle, Ajit, Wife Sunetra, Sharad, Daughter Supriya Cast Vote In Baramati
  3. LS Polls: Voters In Assam's Dhubri Use Boats To Arrive At Polling Booths

TAGGED:

MURSHIDABAD CANDIDATE MD SALIMMURSHIDABAD LOK SABHA SEATFAKE AGENTSLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.