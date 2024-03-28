Cong Leader's Instagram Post on Kangana Ranaut Shows Narrow-Mindedness, Frustration: Actor's Father

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Actor Kangana Ranaut's father Amardeep Singh Ranaut has slammed the Congress for its recent derogatory comment on his daughter's electoral debut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary seat, saying it depicts the grand old party's "narrow-mindedness" and "frustration".

Referring to the Instagram post by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Ranaut said, "The derogatory post shows the narrow mindedness of the Congress and its frustration. Women are worshiped in the Hindu religion and today the world is moving ahead on the strength of women power. But Congress has shown its narrow-mindedness towards women power. The views made by the Congress leader cannot be tolerated."

Ranaut further said that his grandfather was a freedom fighter and later joined social service. He was a Congress MLA from Sarkaghat. "Congress was the only party at that time. But the grand old party never supported our family. With the passage of time, Congress abandoned us. Now, our entire family is with the BJP," he said.

"When Kangana's house was demolished in Mumbai, she was harassed by everyone so, we were forced to join hands with a party, where all are honest, listens to the public and works together," Ranaut said.

Expressing his gratitude towards BJP leadership, Ranaut said he is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former CM Jairam Thakur for giving ticket to Kangana.

"Whatever responsibility is assigned to my daughter, she will discharge it with full dedication," he added.