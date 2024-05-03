Cong's Karnal LS Candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja Surrenders, Gets Bail in 2018 Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Representative Photo (Etv Bharat/ File)

Divyanshu Budhiraja, Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat surrendered before a Panchkula court in connection with a 2018 property defacement case after which, he was granted bail. The move comes after his plea to quash charges against him was rejected by the high court yesterday.

Panchkula: A Panchkula court on Friday granted bail to Congress's Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, who was declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a 2018 property defacement case. Earlier in the day, Divyanshu had surrendered before court.

On Wednesday he had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash the charges against him. However, after the court did not provide him relief, he had to surrender. Divyanshu arrived at the court to surrender with a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

While hearing Divyanshu's plea, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had initially rejected it but after reconsideration, the court agreed to hear it on May 7 but asked him to first surrender before the lower court. Divyanshu's lawyer told court that he will surrender in Panchkula court before May 7.

In 2018, a case was registered against Divyanshu for installing flex boards without permission. A case was registered under Section 174A at Sector 17 police station of Panchkula. Divyanshu was reported missing in the police report. After Congress fielded him from Karnal, he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Divyanshu had moved court seeking to cancel the non-bailable warrant and FIR issued against him. After court turned down his plea, he surrendered in the Panchkula court today. The next hearing of the case will be held on May 7.

Divyanshu, who is the Youth Congress president is contesting against former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. BJP's Ashwini Chopra and Sanjay Bhatia had won from Karnal in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

