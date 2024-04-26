Central Forces Should Fire At Anti-Socials, Else Weapons will Rust: Raju Bista

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Central Forces Should Fire At Anti-Socials, Else Weapons will Rust: Raju Bista

Raju Bista, BJP's Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate raked a new controversy by saying that central forces should resort to firing if anti-social elements prevent voters from exercising their franchise or else their weapons will rust.

Siliguri: BJP's Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate, Raju Bista on Friday said central forces have to resort to firing if anti-social elements prevent people from casting their votes. Their weapons will rust if they are not used, he added.

"If any anti-social elements prevent the common man from voting, the central forces should prevent it," Bista said in Siliguri.

Earlier during the 2021 assembly polls, a few people were killed in firing by central forces in north Bengal's Sitalkuchi. The incident had created a lot of controversy. The issue has repeatedly been taken up by the ruling TMC during their campaigns.

The BJP's Darjeeling candidate has asked the security personnel to resort to firing during the second phase of polls in Darjeeling. He said that if the ruling party goons prevent people from voting in Chopra then they should be stopped.

Bista said, "I would say, the guns of the central forces will rust if they don't shoot at such anti-social elements." He also appealed for re-election in several booths.

Voting was held in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies on Friday. A total of 411 complaints have been submitted to the Election Commission from the three seats till noon.

The commission said that apparently peaceful voting is taking place in this constituency. More than 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in three seats, EC said.

