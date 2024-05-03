Will Win With Blessings of BJP, My Father: Brij Bhushan's Son Karan Files Nomination for Kaiserganj

Gonda: Ending the prolonged suspense, BJP has fielded Karan Bhushan Singh, son of sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers, from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. Karan filed his nomination today.

He reached the collectorate this afternoon to submit his nomination paper. He was accompanied by his elder brother MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh, brother Sumit Bhushan Singh and BJP leaders Sanjeev Singh and Sonu Singh. His nomination was accepted by Chief Development Officer Arunmozhi M.

Later, Karan told newspersons that he has received the blessings of the party and his father. "Following their guidance and footsteps, we will register a historic victory in Kaiserganj. There are no opponents here, everyone is like a family," he said.

Former head of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) , Brij Bhushan has won this seat since 2009 and had announced that he would not step down from contesting. Thus by fielding his son, BJP has managed to balance all sides.

Karan has been serving as the state president of the wrestling association. Born on December 13, 1990, Karan has done LLB after doing BBA from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. He is also a national-level shooter. Karan has travelled in Europe, Australia, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand. He does not face any criminal case against him.

Voting in Kaiserganj, comprising five assembly seats of Payajpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj and Tarabganj, will be held on the fifth phase on May 20. SP has fielded Ram Bhagat Mishra and BSP has named Narendra Pandey from this seat.