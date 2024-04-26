Neither Have Habit of Losing Nor Patience: Brij Bhusan Over Suspense on BJP's Kaiserganj Candidate

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): BJP's sitting MP of Kaiserganj and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said he has neither the habit of losing nor having too much patience.

BJP is yet to announce its candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, Singh, accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers, had said that he is not a candidate yet but BJP faces no contest in this seat.

Singh came to attend a meeting of the election management committee at a private college under Colonelganj assembly constituency of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in the district today. BJP leaders and workers welcomed him with garlands on dais.

Addressing at the meeting he said that Kaiserganj is a key seat and draws the attention of the entire country. By the time elections come, mercury will go upto 50 degree Celsius. "We do not have the habit of losing nor have the habit of being patient. The voters of Kaiserganj have always stood with us," he said.

Regarding Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visiting Ayodhya Ram temple before contesting elections from Uttar Pradesh, Singh said the electoral results of Rae Bareli and Amethi of the previous polls was evident before all. "Now, Sonia Gandhi is not contesting elections from Rae Bareli and it is likely that her well-wishers must have told her that her image was getting tarnished. So, it has been decided that someone else from the Gandhi family will contest from these two seats," he added

Responding to who the strongest party is, Singh said that he can see only the lotus and nothing else.