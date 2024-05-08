BJP To Win 12 of 14 LS Seats in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has predicted a landslide victory for BJP saying the party will bag 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to Sarma, the saffron party will win three of the four seats that went to polls in the third phase of elections yesterday. The third and last phase of polling in Assam was held in four constituencies namely Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar.

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 81.71 per cent in the third phase, which is the highest in the country, where an overall percentage of 64.58 was recorded. Of the four seats, 81.07 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Barpeta, 86.80 per cent in Dhubri, 75.67 per cent in Guwahati and 80.44 per cent in Kokrajhar. Among these, Dhubri constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 86.80 per cent.

Taking to his X handle for expressing his views on the possible electoral outcome in the four constituencies Sarma wrote, "The feedback from today’s polling confirms the excellent momentum NDA has maintained through all the phases till now. In the 4 seats that went for polls today in Assam, NDA will win 3. the 4th one is a contest, and for obvious reasons."

It may be recalled that after the first phase of elections on April 19, the Chief Minister had announced that BJP would win all five seats of that phase.

Similarly, after the second phase of polling in the five constituencies of Silchar, Karimganj, Nagaon, Diphu and Darrang-Udalguri on April 26, Sarma had announced that BJP was leading by a huge margin in four of the seats.

Summing up Sarma's previous two predictions, BJP's total seat count in Assam comes to 12 seats including five in first phase, four in second and three in the third phase. Of the 14 seats in Assam, Sarma has kept only two for the Opposition parties.