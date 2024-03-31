Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Names Damodar Agarwal for Rajasthan's Bhilwara Seat

Damodar Agarwal is the general secretary of BJP and had been an RSS worker. The party has announced candidates for all 25 seats in Rajasthan.

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): BJP has fielded state general secretary Damodar Agarwal, who is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan. Agarwal has replaced sitting MP Subhash Bahedia. Congress has fielded CP Joshi from this seat.

There is a wave of happiness among Agarwal's supporters, party workers and officials at Bhilware state headquarters. BJP has released its ninth list of candidates today and with it, candidates for all 25 seats in Rajasthan have been announced.

Agarwal, a resident of Bhilwara city, has also been made the in-charge of Lok Sabha elections for Mewar. Earlier during the Assembly polls, he was in-charge of many seats in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. During that time, when PM Modi had come for campaigning, he held a one-to-one meeting with Agarwal at the helipad. Agarwal and PM Modi were together in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Aggarwal has been active in politics since 1971. Born in Jahazpur town, he is known to have a good hold on the organisation and has held several important party posts namely BJP district president, state working committee member and others. Also, he was Leader of Opposition in Bhilwara Municipal Council from 2005 to 2010.

In view of his prolonged experience in running the organisation, Agarwal has been made a party candidate for Lok Sabha polls, insiders said. He is also into textile business and is the president of Bhilwara Textile Federation.

Rajasthan will go for polls in two phases on April 19 and 26. Polling in Bhilwara and 12 other seats will be held on April 26.

