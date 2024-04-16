Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Announces Three More Candidates From Punjab

Chandigarh/Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday April 16 released another list of candidates including two women for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. In the latest list of candidates, the BJP has fielded former Akali Minister Sikandar Singh Maluka's daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a retired IAS officer, from Bathinda opposite Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, who has been a three-time member of parliament.

Candidates from Hoshiarpur and Khadur Sahib: Union Minister Somprakash's wife Anita Somprakash has been given a ticket from Hoshiarpur. Currently, Somprakash is the Member of Parliament from this seat. However, due to his poor health, his wife has been made a candidate. Besides, the BJP has fielded Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind from Khadur Sahib.

Earlier, on March 30, the BJP released the first list of six Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab. These candidates include Sushil Rinku, who left AAP, from Jalandhar, Ravneet Singh Bittu, who left Congress, from Ludhiana, Praneet Kaur, who left Congress, from Patiala, Hansraj Hans from Faridkot, Dinesh Babbu from Gurdaspur and Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar.

Significantly, the BJP has canceled the ticket of the current MP Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur after he was constantly being questioned about his absence from the Lok Sabha constituency.

Candidates from other states: The BJP also announced the candidature of Abhijit Das from Diamond Harbor in West Bengal against Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

Shashank Mani Tripathi has been fielded from UP's Deoria and Thakur Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad. Chhatrapati Udyanraje Bhonsle has been fielded from the Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Udyanraj Chhatrapati belongs to the 13th generation of Shivaji Maharaj and has been in politics for a long time. At present he is also a Rajya Sabha member.