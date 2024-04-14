Haryana: BJP's Sirsa LS Poll Candidate Faces Farmers' Anger During Campaigning

Sirsa (Haryana): BJP candidate from Haryana's Sirsa, Ashok Tanwar had to face the wrath of farmers during campaigning here.

Farmers asked the BJP leader questions on a host of issues ranging from his joining BJP to their movement and demands. However, dissatisfied on not getting the desired response, they started raising slogans. A video of the entire incident has surfaced on social media.

When Tanwar arrived at Ghukawali village of Sirsa for campaigning, farmers stopped him. After which, they asked him questions regarding switching over party. Tanwar said he has always stood with the workers and farmers and asked whether he should be with the thieves.

Then farmers started bombarding Tanwar with questions as to why the government has not yet taken any decision on their demands including MSP. They asked the BJP leader why they were being cheated.

Tanwar tried his best to pacify the farmers by saying that all their problems would be solved. He said that solutions should be found through talks and not through violence. The crowd, however, continued asking him about issues pertaining to the farmers' movement.

Finding the situation escalating, Tanwar attempted to leave the spot. The farmers then started raising slogans against him. Police personnel were also present on the spot.

According to the farmer leaders, they were asking questions to Tanwar but he was avoiding the answers. They alleged that during the farmers' movement, they were fired upon and prevented from going to Delhi. But, the BJP leader did not tell anything about it, they complained.

The incident comes a week after former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala faced farmers' protest during his visit to a few villages in Hisar. Chautala was shown black flags and stopped from entering the villages.