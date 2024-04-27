Haryana: BJP's LS candidate Faces Villagers' Protest during Poll Campaign

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): BJP's Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha candidate, Dharambir Singh faced protests from villagers when he went for poll campaign at Ghikada village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Saturday.

While addressing the gathering, the BJP leader was stopped mid-way and a volley of questions were aimed at him leading to a verbal altercation with the BJP workers. The situation aggravated and a scuffle broke out between the BJP workers and the villagers.

Villagers alleged that the BJP MP did not come to their village even once in the last ten years. They complained that they did not find their parliamentarian beside them during neither their happiness nor sorrow.

Notably, the villagers were primarily angry at Singh for not supporting the farmers' movement. They labelled him a 'traitor' and accused him of not undertaking any development work in the area.

The BJP leader had faced a similar protest at Uun village on Friday. Ranbir, a villager present at the spot said they will not allow such leaders to enter the village. "After becoming an MP, he never visited the village or sanctioned any development project for this place," he said.

Denying the protests, Singh said villagers did not protest against him but spoke to him about not supporting the farmers' movement. "Ignoring party lines, I did not sit with the farmers on their dharna nor can I do so," he added.