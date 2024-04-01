Bihar Man Who Contested 15 Elections, To File Nominations For Vaishali LS Seat

Muzaffarpur: A 40-year-old man from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who has contested in 15 elections till now, is planning to file nomination from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat.

Nabi Hasan said he always contested as an independent candidate and never thought about joining any political party. He has contested in almost all elections ranging from Lok Sabha, Assembly, civic body and panchayat. Nabi won twice, in panchayat and civil body elections in 2006 and 2018 respectively.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Nabi said that defeat never stopped him from contesting in the elections. He said he will now contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and is preparing to file his nomination paper from Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.

Hailing from Milky Kazichak of Muzaffarpur, Nabi is a karate trainer and an interior designer by profession. He provides karate training in India and abroad. He said that he has taught karata to children in Nepal and Bhutan apart from conducting training in the private and government schools across the country.

“My father Mohd. Hanif used to work as a daily wage earner in Kolkata. After his death in 2006, our family shifted to Sahebganj. Apart from teaching karate and interior designing, I like engaging in social work," he said.

Nabi said he contested for the first time in 2006, on the advice of the people of his village. It was the panchayat elections and he won. After which, he started doing social service.

He said that his first victory lifted his morale after which, he contested in the civic polls seven times. Finally, he was elected as a councillor in 2018. He said he contested the Assembly elections in 2010 and 2020 and Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

He wanted to contest in 2019 Lok Sabha polls but was arrested on the day of nomination. Nabi was a councillor at that time. A fair was organised in the village where a fight broke out between some villagers. A case was registered for violation of the model code of conduct. Some people complained against him in court, he said.

Nabi said he was not aware of the case and when he went to file nomination he was arrested by the police. He was lodged in jail for about 2 months and 10 days. After being released on bail, he contested in the 2020 Assembly elections, Nabi said.