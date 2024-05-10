PM Modi's Public Statement on Adani-Ambani is Historic: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history by talking about Adani and Ambani in public. PM Modi's remark has left voters both angry and amused.

PM Modi recently asked why Rahul Gandhi has gone silent on Adani-Ambani and questioned how much money they have given him that he had stopped abusing them. "PM's remark is historic but what can be said about it? People are angry and also laughing at him," Gehlot said.

Gehlot has predicted defeat for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections citing PM Modi's nervousness and the manner in which the party is banking on 'Modi's guarantee' instead of showcasing its achievements.

Gehlot said PM Modi's statements reflect his nervousness as the party has understood that they are losing the elections. "Instead of campaigning about BJP and its achievements, the saffron party is focusing only on 'Modi's guarantee'," he said.

Talking to the media at his residence before leaving for Amethi, Gehlot said the biggest mistake that BJP has made is to contest the polls with PM Modi's name while neither any MP nor the party has been given any importance. "Modi's guarantee alone is being campaigned. The party or the MP has no place in BJP's campaigning. And this will be the major reason behind their defeat," Gehlot added.

Gehlot further said that prior to the Rajasthan Assembly elections, PM Modi attacked him saying he will never become the CM again. "Unlike PM Modi, I'm not making any prediction because the truth is visible to all. The results can be understood by everyone," he said.

According to the former CM, PM Modi speaks more about Congress manifesto than their own manifesto. "Sometimes, our manifesto is being linked to Muslim League and sometimes they bring Pakistan or 'mangalsutra'. Irrelevant statements like if you have two buffaloes then Congress will take one buffalo and give it to those who have more children are being made. Such statements are not going well with the voters," he said.

Gehlot, who is a senior poll observer of Amethi seat, said Smriti Irani had lost the election in 2014 but won in 2019 by spreading false promises and confusion. He said that now that Priyanka Gandhi has taken command over Amethi and Rae Bareli seats, Congress will win both with huge majority.