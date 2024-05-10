Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh Seeks Temporary Release to File Nomination

Chandigarh: Radical pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail has sought temporary release to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Jail to handle Singh's nomination process. Hearing the case, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj has asked the Punjab government to complete the entire process by Monday.

Earlier, Singh had approached the Punjab-Haryana High Court requesting to be released for seven days so that he can complete the nomination process before the May 14 deadline. He wants to contest from Punjab's Khadur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate. Voting in Khadur Sahib seat is scheduled on June 1.

This apart, Singh has also sought directions for Dibrugarh jail authorities to make arrangements for completing the paper work involved in nomination filing, including clicking his photograph and opening his bank account.

In his petition, Singh has mentioned that his father, Tarseem Singh wrote to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer and Amritsar District Magistrate on May 3 for guidelines in order to file nomination. The plea also stated that the Punjab CEO had written to deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Tarn Tarn to take necessary action and facilitate him to contest the polls. However, no instructions were issued till date, the petition added.

Singh was arrested in Moga in April 2023 under the National Security Act after escaping from police by changing vehicles and appearance for over a month. Following his arrest, Singh's supporters had clashed with police demanding his release.