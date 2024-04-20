BJP to Make Hattrick in Rajasthan: Amit Shah; Yogi Says Cong Fed Biryani To Terrorists

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath in Rajasthan for 2nd Phase LS Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached Rajasthan on Saturday for the second phase campaigning in Bhilwara and Kota and Chittor, Rajsamand and Jodhpur respectively. On April 21, PM Modi will address rallies in Banswara and Bhinmal.

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed in Bilwara that BJP will make a hattrick by winning all 25 seats in Rajasthan and the 12 seats that went to polls in first phase will be bagged by the saffron party alone.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also addressed rallies in the state told in Chittorgarh that during Congress's regime, terrorists were fed biryani while the poor starved.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour to Marudhara, arrived in the state earlier this morning. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend rallies in Chittor, Rajsamand and Jodhpur. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state tomorrow and attend meetings in Bhinmal and Banswara.

"The 12 seats of Rajasthan where elections were held in the first phase will be won by the BJP. This time, BJP will win all 25 seats in this state and make a hattrick here," Shah said at a rally in Bhilwara.

He slammed Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi saying they go for vacation every three months. Priyanka Gandhi had returned from Thailand in the middle of the elections, Shah added.

Thousands of workers from Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency including Jahazpur, Mandalgarh and Hindoli attended the rally, which is being held on the ground of Shakkargarh.

Shah also addressed a general meeting in support of Lok Sabha Speaker and party candidate Om Birla.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Chhittorgarh, Yogi said, "During Congress government, terrorists were served biryani while the poor people starved. But the situation has changed now. The Congress is playing with the country's security and faith. Modiji has given utmost priority to security. The situation is such that even when firecrackers are burst, Pakistan clarifies they have no role in any violence."

Yogi campaigned for BJP state president and Lok Sabha candidate from Chittorgarh CP Joshi. He also held a roadshow in support of Joshi in Nimbahera. Another roadshow was held in Jodhpur, where he sought votes in support of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

On April 21, PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Bhinmal at 11 am. Also, he will address an election meeting in Banswara at around 1 pm.

Last Updated :Apr 20, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

