Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to Hold Public Meetings in Uttar Pradesh Today

According to party officials, Akhilesh will will address a party convention on Kohinoor stage while BSP chief Mayawati will address the public meeting at Maheshwar Inter College ground in Sasni Gate area of Lucknow on Tuesday.

Lucknow: As campaigning intensifies for the upcoming second phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will campaign for the respective party candidates in the state on Tuesday April 23.

BSP District President Mukesh Chandra said that BSP President Mayawati will address the public meeting at Maheshwar Inter College ground in Sasni Gate area of Lucknow on Tuesday. Mayawati will seek votes for the BSP candidates in fray in the second phase of voting. Party officials and workers were engaged in preparations for many days for the public meeting of the BSP chief. Police have also issued a traffic diversion on Mathura Road regarding the public meeting.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also coming to the city to woo the voters and seek votes for the party candidates. A party official said that Akhilesh will address a party convention on Kohinoor stage at around 12:30 pm. According to party officials, all preparations for the program have been completed.

Likewise, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will take out a road show in Meerut today. On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati and SP Chief will also address party meetings at Alipora and Siwalkhas areas respectively in Meerut.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi held a public meeting at the exhibition ground in Aligarh.

On Tuesday April 23, PM Modi will address election campaign rallies to seek votes for BJP candidates in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP-NDA is getting immense support from people all over the country. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, today I will be among my family members in two states. At around 10:45 am in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur in Rajasthan, at around 2:45 pm in Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh and at around 5 pm in Mahasamund, I will receive the blessings of my loved ones,” the PM said in a post on X.

