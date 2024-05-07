Amid 'Pawar' Struggle, Ajit, Wife Sunetra, Sharad, Daughter Supriya Cast Vote in Baramati

Supriya Sule cast her vote at a polling booth in Baramati (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra, who is NCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat as well as NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, the opponent candidate, cast their votes in the third phase of elections on Tuesday morning. Sharad Pawar's daughter Suprita Sule is up against Sunetra in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar came to cast votes his vote with his wife and mother at a polling booth in Katewadi area of Baramati. "Today I exercised my right to vote with my family in Katewadi. Voting is a celebration of democracy. In order to further strengthen this democracy, a large number of voters are requested to go out and vote," he tweeted.

He told reporters that the senior most member of Pawar family, his mother Ashatai Anantrao Pawar has also come with him to cast her vote.

Meanwhile, a traditional aarti welcomed Sharad Pawar when he reached his polling station in Malegaon area of Baramati this morning. He waited in a queue along with others to cast his vote. After which, he left for his residence in Govindbaug.

Sharad Pawar's daughter, NCP-SCP MP and Baramati candidate Supriya Sule also cast her vote at a polling booth here. Showing her inked finger, Sule said that the third phase of polling is underway and it should be conducted peacefully. She said that in a strong democracy, the Constitution should always be kept at the centre.

Voting began at 7 am today and district administration has made necessary arrangements for a peaceful polling in Baramati that has around 23 lakh voters.