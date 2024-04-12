Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is AIMIM-Congress Alliance on the Cards in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, the Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to support the ruling Congress in Telangana in the parliamentary polls with Congress leader hinting at a possible alliance.

Psephologists are eagerly waiting for the next move of the AIMIM, which is considered as the kingmaker in the old city within the capital. Some leaders believe that the minority voters in the remaining constituencies of the country are likely to favor the party with whom this party has close ties.

Changing Dynamics

It is said that AIMIM, which has been close to BRS for ten years, is likely to favor the ruling Congress after the grand old came to power in the state. The leaders of the party have been saying on various occasions that if they are close to the ruling party, they will have the opportunity to undertake large-scale development works in the constituencies they have won.

When the Congress party was in power in the United AP, the AIMIM stood in support of the party. The party has been close to the BRS in the last two elections after the formation of Telangana. A few months ago, ahead of the Telangana assembly election, the AIMIM contested only 11 seats in the assembly elections leaving some seats for the then ruling BRS under a pre-poll understanding. It contested in six places except Goshamahal within Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency while candidates were fielded only in Nampally and Jubilee Hills under Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. It is said that even though the minority votes in Goshamahal are high, the AIMIM did not contest there just to support the BRS candidate there.

Close to Congress

When the Congress came to power, Owaisi's brothers were initially against the party. However, both became close to CM Revanth Reddy. Akbaruddin Owaisi accompanied the CM during his visit to London. Asaduddin Owaisi was given high priority during the laying of the foundation stone of the Old City Metro works. In this background, it is said that informal discussions were held between these two party leaders at the Delhi level during the Lok Sabha elections.

In line with this, sources said that the AIMIM is likely to support Congress this time in the Lok Sabha elections. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is once again going to contest as an MP candidate in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Senior Congress leaders said that the party is likely to support them in the remaining Lok Sabha seats.