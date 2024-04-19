Participated in the First Polls, Will Vote Till I'm Alive: 102-Yr-Old Bihar Woman

Aurangabad (Bihar): Centenarian Jasia Devi, one of the elderly voters of Bihar cast her vote on Friday and said she will exercise her democratic right till she's alive.

Aged 102, Jasia Devi exercised her franchise at Booth 304 in Kushaha village of Madanpur block in Rafiganj of Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. She was carried by her great grandson, Sahendra Yadav, on his shoulder.

Displaying her inked wrinkled finger, Jasia Devi said she would participate in the democratic process as long as she is alive. "I will keep voting as long as I'm alive. I had inked my finger in the first election that was held after India gained independence. Till I'm living I will participate in the democratic process," she said.

After reaching the booth, she was provided a wheelchair and was assisted to the EVM.

In Aurangabad, a Rajput-dominated seat, BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh, a three-time MP from this seat, is up against RJD candidate Abhay Singh Kushwaha.

Apart from Aurangabad, voting is underway in three seats of Bihar namely Nawada, Gaya and Jamui. A total of 76 lakh voters and 38 candidates are in the fray in this state. NDA, which is eyeing to retain all four seats is pitted against RJD, a partner of the INDIA bloc.