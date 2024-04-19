Participated in the First Polls, Will Vote Till I'm Alive: 102-Yr-Old Bihar Woman

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Participated in the First Polls, Will Vote Till I'm Alive: 102-Yr-Old Bihar Woman

102-year-old Jasia Devi reached a polling booth in Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on her great grandson's shoulder. She said she had voted when election was first held in India and would continue to participate in the democratic process till she's alive.

Aurangabad (Bihar): Centenarian Jasia Devi, one of the elderly voters of Bihar cast her vote on Friday and said she will exercise her democratic right till she's alive.

Aged 102, Jasia Devi exercised her franchise at Booth 304 in Kushaha village of Madanpur block in Rafiganj of Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. She was carried by her great grandson, Sahendra Yadav, on his shoulder.

Displaying her inked wrinkled finger, Jasia Devi said she would participate in the democratic process as long as she is alive. "I will keep voting as long as I'm alive. I had inked my finger in the first election that was held after India gained independence. Till I'm living I will participate in the democratic process," she said.

After reaching the booth, she was provided a wheelchair and was assisted to the EVM.

In Aurangabad, a Rajput-dominated seat, BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh, a three-time MP from this seat, is up against RJD candidate Abhay Singh Kushwaha.

Apart from Aurangabad, voting is underway in three seats of Bihar namely Nawada, Gaya and Jamui. A total of 76 lakh voters and 38 candidates are in the fray in this state. NDA, which is eyeing to retain all four seats is pitted against RJD, a partner of the INDIA bloc.

Read more

  1. LIVE | 2024 Lok Sabha Election: CRPF Officer On Poll Duty Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
  2. Google Celebrates Lok Sabha Election 2024 With Doodle Ahead of Phase 1 Polls
  3. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: 12.66% Voter Turnout Recorded till 9 AM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.