Lok Sabha Delimitation: CM Stalin Calls All-Party Meet As Tamil Nadu Faces Threat Of Losing Eight LS Seats

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has convened an all-party meeting on March 5, 2025, to discuss the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, which he described as a serious issue that could affect the state's representation in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters here after a cabinet meeting, CM Stalin stated that the Tamil Nadu government is concerned about possible reduction in the number of Lok Sabha seats, after the state successfully implemented family planning measures which led to population control. The chief minister said that all 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu would be invited to the meeting to discuss the issue and decide the next course of action.

Concerns Over Delimitation

The Chief Minister cited that Tamil Nadu could lose up to eight Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2026 delimitation process if constituencies are restructured purely based on population. Currently, Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but with declining population, the state faces the risk of reduced representation, whereas states with higher population growth might gain more seats.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president further argued that Tamil Nadu is being 'penalised for successfully implementing family planning initiatives, improving women's education and healthcare, and maintaining a stable population'. If the delimitation process is not addressed properly, it could weaken Tamil Nadu’s voice in Parliament, he said.

Political Unity Needed

Stalin urged all parties in Tamil Nadu to keep aside political differences and unite to oppose any move that might reduce the state’s parliamentary representation. He further expressed hope that opposition parties, including AIADMK, would also join him and raise their voices against this critical issue.

Other Key Issues To be Addressed

Even though the main focus would be delimitation, Stalin hinted that other key issues like the three-language policy, exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students, and alleged inadequate central funding for the state might also be discussed during the March 5 meeting.

No To Hindi Imposition

When asked about the three-language policy, Stalin accused the central government of trying to impose Hindi and stated that Tamil Nadu is prepared to resist any such move.

The chief minister reiterated that this is not just about seat numbers, but about Tamil Nadu’s political representation in the Lok Sabha. He therefore urged all the parties to come together and take a firm stand to protect the state's interests in the upcoming delimitation process.