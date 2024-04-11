In Karnataka's Dharwad Lok Sabha Seat, it's Dingaleswara Swamiji Vs BJP's Prahlad Joshi

Hubballi (Karnataka): Political atmosphere has intensified in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency ever since Fakir Dingaleswara Swamiji of Shirahatti Bhavaikyata Mahasamsthana Peetha announced of contesting as an independent candidate. Amid the contest between Congress and BJP, it is now Union Minister Prahlad Joshi versus Dingaleshwar Swamiji.

Joshi, has won this seat for four consecutive terms. However, this is not the first time that the BJP MP is contesting against a seer.

Earlier in 2004, Maate Mahadevi, female spiritual head of the Lingayat community, had contested against Joshi from Kannada Nadu party. Now, after three elections, Dingaleshwar Swamiji is contesting against him. With Swamiji's entry, Dharwad seat is likely to witness a triangular fight.

Even in 2004, when Joshi had entered the fray for the first time, he faced a similar situation. At that time, Joshi had won by 3,85,084 votes while Congress candidate BS Patil got 3,02,006 votes and Jagadguru Maate Mahadevi, could bag only 27,610 votes.

The main contest in Dharwad is between BJP and Congress. The constituency has 20 per cent Lingayat voters. Now, the question that arises is who will Lingayats vote for.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Swamiji had alleged that Lingayat leaders are being neglected and not given suitable berths in the Cabinet. Statistics show that overall Lingayats have favoured BJP in the past. It remains to be seen as to what extent Swamiji will attract the votes of Lingayats and other communities.

Responding to Swamiji contesting polls, deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said in Bengaluru on Wednesday, "We have finalised our candidate in Dharwad. Vinod Asuti has been given ticket and we didn't even think twice on this matter. I have respect for Swamiji. Our candidate is suitable. But on backing Swamiji, I and CM Siddaramaiah will sit and talk on this. After that, we will bring it to the attention of the high command and take a decision."

Some of the prominent Lingayat leaders of Dharwad district namely Kundagola MLA MR Patil, Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvinda Bellada have expressed their support for Joshi.