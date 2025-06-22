ETV Bharat / state

Lohardaga Child Abandonment Brings To Fore Need To Make People Aware About Adoption Process

Lohardaga: The instance of dumping of a newborn child in Lohardaga in Jharkhand has once again brought the issue of tedious adoption process to the centre stage. Many questions are commonplace when it comes to the adoption of orphans or abandoned children.

On May 29, Seema Kujur of Manhon village was returning along with her husband from Kudu village when she heard the wail of a child from a hedge. Stopping her vehicle, she came across a newborn baby drenched in blood. She took the baby home and, after giving first aid, took the baby to Sadat Hospital, where the authorities informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), whose members took the child into custody and asked Seema to proceed with the legal process in case she wanted to adopt the child.

Seema believes herself to be the ‘moral mother’ of the child, as she was the one to save the girl. She has been approaching political representatives as well as administrative officers to request custody, but has been told to follow the standard waiting list process.

Monika Gunjan Arya, who is with Palona, an organisation that works with abandoned children, disclosed, “We get to know of 500 to 600 children below the age of one year being abandoned every year. This number can run into thousands, as many cases are not reported. There are many states where no such data is furnished. These children are found on roads, bushes and even in hospitals.”

She said that at times these children also die, and there is a question about their future if there is no timely legal and social intervention.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its 2022 report mentions crimes against children that include abandonment, trafficking and missing children, but there is no accurate mention of annual figures about the abandoned children.

However, details shared by the Women and Child Development Ministry in the Rajya Sabha refer to the CARINGS (Child Adoption Resource Information & Guidance System) portal that puts the figure of abandoned, orphan and unclaimed children at 5,633 for 2022-23. This is 25 percent more than the 4,521 figure for 2020-21. This figure is provided by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), while the real figure may be higher.

The previous NCRB reports said that more than 3,500 children had been abandoned between 2011 and 2017.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) puts the figure of orphans in India at 3.1 crores, of which many are those abandoned.

The adoption process

“The process of adoption of abandoned orphans is pretty long and tedious. According to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, a person cannot directly take custody of an abandoned child. The child has to be handed over to the Police or District Child Protection Unit (DCPU),” said Kunti Sahu, who is the Chairman of CWC at Lohardaga.

The child is then produced before the CWC within 24 hours, which places the child into the category of orphan, abandoned and unclaimed. It tries to locate the parents of the child within two to four months. The child is declared legally free for adoption in case the parents are not found during this period.