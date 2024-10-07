Loco Pilot Spots Soil Dumped on Rail Tracks in Raebareli, Stops Train

Raebareli (UP): A passenger train was briefly halted after the loco pilot saw a pile of soil dumped on the rail tracks near Raghuraj Singh station here on Sunday, police said. The soil was removed from the track and rail traffic was resumed on the route, SHO Devendra Bhadoria said.

"A small pile of soil was dumped on the railway track because of which a shuttle train from Raibareli was stopped," Bhadoria said. The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night.

On Sunday evening, a dumper driver carrying soil dumped the load onto the railway track and fled, he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.