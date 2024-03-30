Alert Loco Pilot Averts Major Train Mishap after Noticing Electric Wire on Track

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

In a miraculous escape, a train carrying thousands of passengers made an emergency halt after the loco pilot noticed a high voltage electric wire was lying on the railway track near Kunigal of Tumkur district.

An alert loco pilot averted a major train mishap as he had halted the train after he witnessed a high-voltage electric wire on the track. Passengers, who were travelling on the train, lauded him for his alertness.

Tumkur (Karnataka): In a miraculous escape, a train carrying thousands of passengers made an emergency halt after the loco pilot noticed a high voltage electric wire was lying on the railway track near Kunigal of Tumkur district. This incident happened on Friday afternoon, but came to light on Saturday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Kunigal town. If the train had moved a little further there was a possibility of electric shock and accident. Thousands of passengers, who were travelling in the train, were going from Bengaluru to Hassan when the loco pilot noticed a high-voltage electric wire on the railway track near Kunigal. On witnessing the electric wire, the loco pilot immediately stopped the train. Passengers appreciated the loco pilot for his alertness.

The train between Bengaluru's Yeswantpur and Hassan left Yeswantpur Railway Station at 11.30 am on Friday. At 12.15 pm, the train was stopped due to a high-voltage electric wire on the outskirts of Kunigal. Later, railway technical staff from Bengaluru came and fixed it and at 2.45 pm the train proceeded towards Hassan," according to railway sources.

