Lockup Deaths: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party president Vijay To Lead Protest In Chennai, Meets Victims’ Families

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party president Vijay met and spoke to the families of 21 people who died in police stations in the last four years in what is known as "lockup deaths". They are also expected to participate in the protest to be held in Chennai on Sunday.

The incident of temple security guard Ajith Kumar being beaten to death by police at Thiruppuvanam police station in Sivaganga district has caused great shock across the country. Various political parties in Tamil Nadu condemned the death. They are also meeting the family of Ajith Kumar and offering condolences.

In that regard, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party president Vijay went to the house of Ajith Kumar, who died in a police assault, to offer condolences to his family and provide financial assistance. Furthermore, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party President Vijay will lead a protest in Chennai on July 13, condemning the Thiruppuvanam police station lockup death and demanding justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, Vijay planned to meet and speak to the families of 21 people who died in lockup in Tamil Nadu over the past four years.

Accordingly, on July 12 at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party headquarters in Panayur, Chennai, party president Vijay met 21 families, including the family of Gokul Sri from Chengalpattu district, the family of Vignesh from Ayanavaram, Chennai, the family of Appu alias Rajasekhar from Kodungaiyur, the family of Thangamani from Tiruvannamalai district, the family of Chinnadurai from Pudukkottai district and the family of Senthil from Dharmapuri district, who had died in lockup. He is said to have consoled them and provided them with welfare assistance.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the families of those who died in lockup have requested that they participate in the protest being held in Chennai tomorrow under the leadership of Vijay on behalf of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

