Locals Protest Over Irregularities In Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation Beneficiary List

Wayanad: Voices of protest have emerged over the draft beneficiary list for the rehabilitation project of the victims of the Wayanad landslide, with locals alleging that many deserving families have been excluded. The draft list, published on December 20, is being met with significant opposition, as residents claim it includes a doubled or inflated number of beneficiaries while leaving out several who were expected to be included.

Locals have voiced concerns that the list, which covers 388 families from the affected wards of Mundakkai, Attamala, and Chooralmala, fails to accurately represent all those impacted by the disaster. According to the protesters, many families whose homes were destroyed or damaged have been omitted, while other non-eligible individuals or families have been unfairly included. The issue has sparked heated discussions within the community, with accusations that the list is not reflective of the actual extent of the devastation caused by the landslide.

While the draft list was prepared using data from multiple government sources, including ration card georeferenced and information from local self-government departments, critics argue that the process may have overlooked certain families who should rightfully be included in the first phase of rehabilitation. Protesters are demanding a review and revision of the list to ensure that those genuinely affected by the disaster receive the support they need.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced that complaints regarding the list can be filed until January 10, 2025, and has set up help desks in the affected areas. The authorities have reassured the public that complaints will be carefully reviewed, with the Sub-Collector conducting site inspections and preparing reports based on the submitted grievances.

Residents have called for greater transparency and fairness in the rehabilitation process, urging officials to address the concerns of those excluded and ensure that the final list accurately reflects the needs of the community. The final list, which will be published within 30 days of the complaint deadline, will determine who is eligible for rehabilitation in the second phase, especially for those living in uninhabitable areas within the disaster zone.

The draft list, prepared based on the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department on November 26, 2024, was approved by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The list is available for public inspection at various government offices, including the Collectorate, the Mananthavady RDO Office, the Vythiri Taluk Office, the Vellarimala Village Office, the Meppadi Panchayat Office, and online through the Local Self-Government Department’s website (lsgkerala.gov.in) and the District Administration’s portal (wayanad.gov.in).

In compiling the list, authorities used data from the Public Distribution Department's georeferenced ration card records, the Harithamitram App of the Local Self-Government Department, KSEB data, rapid visual screening reports, and information on families who have received government-provided housing rent, among other sources.

The draft list was prepared by the Sub-Collector of Mananthavady, who compared it with data provided by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat. After verifying the information, the DDMA approved the draft for publication following a detailed meeting held today.

To assist the public, help desks have been set up at the Vellarimala Village and Meppadi Grama Panchayat offices. Complaints regarding the draft list can be filed at these offices or via email at subcollectormndy@gmail.com. A receipt will be issued for all complaints, whether submitted in person or online.

The Sub-Collector will personally inspect sites related to complaints and prepare a report for the DDMA. A final decision will be made after the DDMA meets with the complainants. The final beneficiary list will be published within 30 days of the January 10 deadline. Those living in areas deemed uninhabitable in the disaster zone will be considered for rehabilitation in the second phase of the project.