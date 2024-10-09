Locals Protest Govt Decision To Cut Down 1 Lakh Trees For Power Plant In Rajasthan's Baran

Baran: Locals are protesting a government decision to cut down over one lakh trees in a dense forest in the Shahbad Conservation Reserve in the Baran district of Rajasthan. As per the project, an 1800 MW hydropower plant based on pump storage (PSP) will be constructed on a hill in the desert state.

Although the plant has been approved, forest lovers and residents are protesting against it. They argue that such large-scale development should not come at the cost of sacrificing trees. The local community is demanding intervention from their public representatives and has also raised the issue on social media.

The Chief Conservator of Forests of Kota, RK Khairwa, mentions that the permission to set up the plant was sought and granted by the Central Government through the State Government. However, objections from wildlife enthusiasts have also been forwarded to higher authorities.

Tapeshwar Bhati, a forest enthusiast from Kota, has raised concerns about the detrimental impact of the PSP plant on the forest and wildlife, particularly its proximity to Kuno. Bhati and other forest lovers have lodged complaints at various levels and have garnered support from several organisations against the establishment of the PSP plant. They emphasise the ecological significance of the forest and the abundant wildlife it supports.

Brijesh Vijayvargiya, Chambal Parliament convenor, stresses that while in-principle consent has been obtained for the reversion of 407 hectares of forest land for the PSP plant, it is essential to prioritise the preservation of trees and the environment. The planned plant will cover 407 hectares of forest land and an additional 216 hectares of adjacent land. Although electricity and development are crucial, the preservation of the forest and its inhabitants is equally important. Vijayvargiya highlights the rich biodiversity of the area, which includes a variety of wildlife such as panthers, bears, vultures, foxes, nilgai, and deer.

The PSP plant, which began the process in 2019 and received consent in 2024, will be constructed near the Kuno River. The proposed site will feature two large water bodies for the pump storage plant, with one located atop the hill and the other below it. Additionally, a solar system will be installed to generate electricity during peak hours and to pump water to the hill using cheap electricity and solar power during off-peak hours. This setup aims to address the disparity in electricity rates and availability between peak and off-peak hours.