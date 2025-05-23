Locals Protest As Teenager Dies By Suicide After Being Accused Of Stealing Chips In West Bengal

Panskura: The death of a teenager, allegedly by suicide, after he was accused of stealing a packet of chips in Panskura of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, sparked outrage among locals, prompting police to resort to lathicharge to control the situation.

Angry residents and family members carried the boy's body to the house of the accused shopkeeper, who also works as a civic volunteer, and staged a protest. Later, the accused's house was also vandalised. In order to bring the situation under control, police reportedly resorted to a mild lathicharge and many protesters were arrested. The locals lashed out at the police for arresting the protesters instead of taking action against the accused.

Tension ensued in Gosaiber Bazaar area of ​​Panskura over the teenager's death and the protest that followed. Locals have alleged that shopkeeper, Shubhankar Dixit, had beaten up the class 7 student, accusing him of stealing a packet of chips. Even though the teenager repeatedly said he had not stolen the packet, Shubhankar did not believe him. He allegedly slapped the boy and and made him do sit-ups in full public view. The teenager's mother also scolded him.

After returning home, the boy bolted the door of his room from inside. Sometime later, his mother and neighbours broke open the door and found him lying unconscious on the floor with a half-empty pesticide bottle next to him.

A note, written in Bengali, was also found from his side. "Ma, I am telling you that I found the packet of chips lying on the road. I did not steal it," the note read.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the incident. Family members and locals have alleged that the teenager was forced to take the drastic step because of the shopkeeper.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.