Locals Observe Beloved Stray Dog's 'Tehrvi' In Indore

Kalu used to guard the area for the last 15 years and was a favourite among all residents, who fed him regularly.

Locals Observe Beloved Stray Dog's 'Tehrvi' In Indore
People of Secheme 78 in Vijay Nagar (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 2, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

Indore: In a unique gesture, people from Vijay Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district are observing the 'tehrvi', a 13-day funeral ritual, of their beloved stray dog, Kalu. This will be followed by a funeral and condolence meeting on May 4, where local people will offer their tributes.

Kalu fell victim to a road accident on April 23. The shopkeepers and residents of the area had a huge affection for Kalu, who used to guard the place. So after his death, residents of Scheme 78 area of ​​Vijay Nagar decided to perform his last rites as per Hindu rituals. Posters of the funeral have been put up at various places across the city.

Kalu was severely injured in a road accident last month and the locals had left no stone unturned for his treatment. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, but his health condition kept deteriorating. After this, Kalu was shifted to the ICU, where he passed away after three days.

Kalu's death gave a huge blow to the people living here. A local resident, Vijendra Sharma, who is also a social worker, came up with the idea of organising Kalu's funeral. Following which, preparations were undertaken and it was decided to organise the funeral on May 4.

On this day, people of the area will pay their respects to Kalu and a meal will be organised for all stray dogs, who used to be friends with Kalu. Old photographs of Kalu with stray dogs and pets will be displayed at his funeral.

A local businessman, Gulshan Kharbanda, said, "Kalu used to take care of the security of every shop and house in the street for the last 15 years and everyone was fond of him. This is the reason why everyone used to feed him. Now that Kalu is no more, we have decided to hold his funeral and serve 'paneer ki subzi', 'jalebi' and buttermilk at the meal. This will also be provided to the dogs who attend the event."

One of the organisers of the funeral, Vijendra Sharma, said, "We always perform the last rites of people after they pass away. But we also have a collective duty towards the animals that protect the shops and people of the area. Therefore, a funeral is being organised with the cooperation of all residents"

A local resident, Dhanraj Rajwal said people who were very fond of Kalu are also set to shave their heads, a ritual performed by male mourners as a sign of bereavement.

