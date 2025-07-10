IAF Jaguar Crash: Villagers In Rajasthan's Churu Say Pilots Prevented Civilian Casualties

Churu: For residents of Bhanuda in Churu district, the crash of an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter near the village will remain etched in their memories for a long time.

The villagers recalled the roar of the jet engine and the loud noise when the aircraft hit the ground. They said the pilots of the aircraft did their best to prevent civilian casualties.

Surendra Garg, a local said he was having food when the fighter passed over his house. The aircraft was flying low. "I went to the roof and saw flames and smoke emanating from the aircraft which had crashed nearby. When I reached the spot, a huge crowd had gathered there," he said.

Another local, Surendra said a few trees were burning along side the mangled remains of the aircraft. Parts of the aircraft were strewn across several kilometres, he recalled.

Surendra said he informed the local administration about the incident. Soon administrative officials reached the spot and were followed by Air Force officers and personnel. Bhanuda has a population of 3,000. The locals said the pilots averted a major disaster by ensuring the aircraft did not crash in the populated area of the village. However, the pilots were killed in the crash.

Meanwhile, a team constituted by the medical board conducted the postmortem of Squadron Leader Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, who were martyred in the fighter jet crash, late on Wednesday night at Ratangarh Hospital and handed over the bodies to the Army.

After the mishap, the Air Force personnel searched the site late on Wednesday night. However, the search had to be stopped due to bad weather. On Thursday morning, Air Force officers again reached the spot and started the search operation. The Air Force is searching for the black box at the accident site, so that the real cause of the accident can be known.