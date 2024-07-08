ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Bring Mumbai to a Standstill; Exams Postponed, Train Services Affected

Mumbai: In the wake of torrential rainfall battering Mumbai and surrounding areas, Mumbai University has decided to postpone all exams slated for Monday morning at the Centre of Distance and Open Learning. The city, reeling under more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours overnight, witnessed widespread waterlogging, severely affecting local train services and disrupting normal life.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the morning session in all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges within Mumbai's municipal limits to ensure the safety of students amid adverse weather conditions.

Suburban train services on the Central Railway routes were particularly hard hit, with both the Main and Harbour corridors grappling with waterlogged tracks. Operations resumed with restricted service by 6.45 am, following efforts by railway authorities to clear the affected areas.

Meanwhile, in the Thane district, adjoining Mumbai, heavy rains caused substantial damage, including the collapse of a bridge and the flooding of the Barangi River in the Gujarati Baug area. At least 54 individuals were rescued from the inundated houses, with reports indicating damage to at least 275 residences and the loss of around 20 vehicles.

The district recorded 120.87 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period, leading up to Monday morning, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions across the region. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as heavy rains continue to pose challenges to local residents and infrastructure.