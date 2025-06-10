ETV Bharat / state

Snag In Navi Mumbai Affects Local Train Services On Harbour Line

Mumbai Central Railway's chief PRO, Swapnil Nila, said the local train services on harbour line began to normalise after snag was rectified at 8.50 am.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 10:06 AM IST

Mumbai: Local train services were disrupted on the harbour line of the Mumbai suburban network on Tuesday early morning due to a technical glitch in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials said. The snag in a panel of track change points at Nerul in Navi Mumbai occurred at 8.03 am and lasted for 45 minutes, they said. Some commuters claimed the suburban train services were running late by 15 to 20 minutes on the harbour line during the morning rush hours.

The harbour line provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and the western suburbs of Mumbai. Lakhs of commuters travel daily on the corridor, stretching from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here to Panvel in Navi Mumbai and Goregaon in the western suburbs.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, said two trains were detained until the track change points were clamped. Also, services between Vashi and Nerul were diverted to the alternate line. The local train services gradually began to normalise after the snag was rectified at 8.50 am, the official said.

